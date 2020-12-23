Truist Financial Corp Has $333,000 Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 41.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $275.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.14 and a 200-day moving average of $304.31. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -324.15 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $368.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.47.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

