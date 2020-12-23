Morgan Stanley Has $12.02 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 427.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of MKS Instruments worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 356,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $15,968,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

