Truist Financial Corp Has $321,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $176.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

