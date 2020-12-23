Truist Financial Corp Makes New $342,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 65.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 108.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

