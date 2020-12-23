Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 159,127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 207.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.