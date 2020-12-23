SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.75

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.00. SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 44,317 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.60.

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

