Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.65

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and traded as high as $25.32. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 220 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

