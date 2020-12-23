Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

