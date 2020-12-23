Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $915.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

