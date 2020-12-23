Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Lumber Liquidators worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 248.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

NYSE:LL opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.