UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,172 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marten Transport by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

