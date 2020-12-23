UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,600 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $47.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.