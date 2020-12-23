UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,600 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $47.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

