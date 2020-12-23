UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneSpan worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $57,263,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneSpan by 211.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 4,346.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.07 million, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

