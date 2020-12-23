Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Domo by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

