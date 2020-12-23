UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $351,700 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of CDXS opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

