Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,652.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,299 shares of company stock worth $597,009. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $770.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

