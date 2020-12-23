Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,678 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Luminex worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminex during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Luminex by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

