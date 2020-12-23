Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 17.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zuora by 40.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,393 shares of company stock worth $1,242,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

ZUO opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

