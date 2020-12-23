Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

