Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 222,679 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

