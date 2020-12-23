nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 861,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,662 shares of company stock worth $4,518,459. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

