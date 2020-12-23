Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

KRC opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after acquiring an additional 835,558 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $47,442,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $41,568,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

