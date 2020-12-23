CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

