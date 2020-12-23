Head-To-Head Review: EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) versus Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $19.48 billion 1.75 $1.21 billion $2.46 31.74 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 1.95 $501.89 million $1.59 20.40

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M.. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.69% 1.62% 0.13%

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. In addition, this segment develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses & Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Freedom Polarised, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, SolarShield, and Suuna brands; Dockers, French Connection, Hello Kitty, Ironman, Karen Millen, Nine West, Reebok, and Disney brands; and Costa, Bolon, Molsion, and Prosun brands. It has a network of 449 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides payment products; and asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, brokerage services, and other activities. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 215 branches, 634 external and 140 internal automatic teller machines, 179 external and 237 internal check-deposit machines, 38 information stations, 322 self-service stations, and 114 Night Safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.