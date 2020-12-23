Analyzing Elys Game Technology (ELYS) & Its Rivals

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) is one of 287 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Elys Game Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50% Elys Game Technology Competitors -27.89% -6,565.33% -4.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elys Game Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elys Game Technology Competitors 2750 11913 20724 1116 2.55

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 10.07%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $35.58 million -$9.27 million -11.36 Elys Game Technology Competitors $1.88 billion $390.14 million -4.02

Elys Game Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

