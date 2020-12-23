BidaskClub Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Strong Sell

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
