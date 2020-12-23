BidaskClub Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Strong Sell

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 4,432.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 309,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. State Street Corp increased its position in National Grid by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

