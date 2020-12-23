Aaron Locascio Sells 40,700 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $60,175.89.

On Monday, October 19th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00.

GNLN stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $410.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.77. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

