Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Sells $311,250.00 in Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

