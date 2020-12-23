Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells 60,964 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LADR opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LADR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.