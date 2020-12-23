Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells 60,964 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE LADR opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.32.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on LADR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
