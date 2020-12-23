Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,500 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PLRX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,853,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.