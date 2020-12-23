UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Steelcase worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 7,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCS opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at $895,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

