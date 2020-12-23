Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,380 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

