Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $41,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,543 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crown were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

