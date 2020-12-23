CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 5,943.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CBTX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CBTX by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

