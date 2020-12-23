Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

