Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 37,560 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 99.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Albany International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

