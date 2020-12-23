Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.
NYSE PAC opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
