Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NYSE PAC opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

