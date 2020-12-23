Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SBR opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.