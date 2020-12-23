Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of SBR opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.98.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
