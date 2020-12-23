Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $830.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 235,162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.