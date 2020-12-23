PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
PLM opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
