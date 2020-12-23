PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLM opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 36.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $78,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $81,000.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.