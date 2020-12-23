Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

