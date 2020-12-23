Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 723.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,772.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $281.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $282.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.77.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

