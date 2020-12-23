Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 260.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 651.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.