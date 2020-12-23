JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

