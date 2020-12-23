RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.45.

RealPage stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RealPage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealPage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RealPage by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RealPage by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

