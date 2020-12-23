Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) (LON:GRA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) (LON:GRA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $4.00. Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 176,856 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.97. The company has a market cap of £5.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services and allows brand owners to set up an online ordering system for their network; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

