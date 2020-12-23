Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.67

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and traded as high as $37.50. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFNNF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.