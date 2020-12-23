Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 487,446 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. Analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

