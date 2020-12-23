Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.36

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.36 and traded as low as $31.01. Discovery shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

